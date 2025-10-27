AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Invests $41.95 Million in Glaukos Corporation $GKOS

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 406,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $41,946,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 3.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 2,270.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 72.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 20,401 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 245.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 4.2% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GKOS opened at $74.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.21 and a beta of 0.76. Glaukos Corporation has a twelve month low of $73.73 and a twelve month high of $163.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.89.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.49 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Glaukos has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glaukos Corporation will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GKOS. Mizuho set a $130.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair upgraded shares of Glaukos to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research cut shares of Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Glaukos from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.92.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

