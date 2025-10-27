AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 3,041 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 677,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $69,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ANET. Barclays increased their price target on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. BNP Paribas raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.94.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:ANET opened at $154.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.47. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $162.68.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $185,319,098.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,383,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,567,735.71. This trade represents a 18.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $1,179,920.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 41,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,162,722.16. The trade was a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,090,040 shares of company stock valued at $827,757,115. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.