Scully Royalty’s (SRL) Sell (D) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reaffirmed their sell (d) rating on shares of Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Scully Royalty Trading Up 6.1%

SRL stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. Scully Royalty has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22.

Get Scully Royalty alerts:

Scully Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Scully Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scully Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.