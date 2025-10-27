Scully Royalty’s (SRL) Sell (D) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2025

Weiss Ratings reaffirmed their sell (d) rating on shares of Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRLFree Report) in a research note published on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Scully Royalty Trading Up 6.1%

SRL stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. Scully Royalty has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22.

Scully Royalty Company Profile

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

