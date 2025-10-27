STMicroelectronics’ (STM) “Sell (D+)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings restated their sell (d+) rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. Oddo Bhf upgraded STMicroelectronics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.19.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on STM

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $33.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.96.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. STMicroelectronics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of STMicroelectronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 148.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,650,244 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $124,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,428 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 188.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,093,785 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $111,860,000 after buying an additional 3,325,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 43.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,348,569 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $132,240,000 after buying an additional 1,326,020 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,349,547 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $101,860,000 after acquiring an additional 212,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 50.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,020,721 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $91,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,035 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.