Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 37,062 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,062 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $105,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $609,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total value of $582,772.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,216,004.71. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,500 shares of company stock valued at $18,819,383. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.0%

CRM opened at $254.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.48 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.53 and its 200 day moving average is $258.12. The stock has a market cap of $242.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

