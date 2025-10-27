Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group Trims Holdings in Dover Corporation $DOV

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group trimmed its position in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s holdings in Dover were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 707.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Dover by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 124,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,701,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,677,000 after purchasing an additional 268,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE DOV opened at $177.64 on Monday. Dover Corporation has a one year low of $143.04 and a one year high of $222.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. Dover had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Dover’s payout ratio is 12.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Dover from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

