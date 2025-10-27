Brookwood Investment Group LLC Purchases 8,306 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Brookwood Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 593,415.6% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 45,617,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,910,000 after purchasing an additional 45,609,923 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,855,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,154,000 after purchasing an additional 417,922 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,068,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,325,000 after purchasing an additional 323,185 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,292,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,624,000 after purchasing an additional 31,215 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,043,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,519,000 after purchasing an additional 490,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $83.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.91 and its 200 day moving average is $82.68. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $83.14.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.2563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.