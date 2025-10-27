TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE Shares Bought by Whipplewood Advisors LLC

Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 9,420.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 126.1% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of TTE opened at $62.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.53. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $52.78 and a one year high of $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $44.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.44 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Monday, October 20th. BNP Paribas lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Get Our Latest Report on TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.