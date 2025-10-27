Banco Santander S.A. Buys 10,257 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $18,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,304,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,460 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,943,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,892,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $785,071,000 after purchasing an additional 880,636 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 211.9% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 745,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,295,000 after purchasing an additional 506,314 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,265,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,200,000 after acquiring an additional 435,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total value of $242,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,343.32. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $5,085,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,979,629.35. This trade represents a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,115 shares of company stock valued at $12,232,985. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.29.

Analog Devices Trading Down 2.2%

Analog Devices stock opened at $238.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $117.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.72, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $258.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.02%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

