Oak Grove Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 194.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,980 shares during the period. Coterra Energy comprises approximately 0.9% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 170,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,559,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,096,000 after acquiring an additional 827,444 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 280,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 28,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $23.58 on Monday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.29.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.80%.The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Coterra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

