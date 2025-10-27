Ameresco, Inc. $AMRC Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth about $1,043,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 54.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 516,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after buying an additional 255,538 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ameresco by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 72,137 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Trading Up 7.1%

NYSE AMRC opened at $42.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $472.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ameresco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMRC. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Baird R W raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Stories

