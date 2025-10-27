Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Buys 8,035 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF $FDVV

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 35.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 18,196 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,470,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $56.26 on Monday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average of $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.