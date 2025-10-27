Exact Sciences (EXAS) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $810.4160 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 3, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.24. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 34.19%.The company had revenue of $811.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Exact Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $64.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.91. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $72.83.

In related news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,720. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 206.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.90.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

