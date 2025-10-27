United Capital Management of KS Inc. Purchases 38 Shares of Strategy Inc $MSTR

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,269 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Strategy accounts for about 1.9% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Strategy were worth $11,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 28.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 44,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Strategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,352,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Strategy by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Strategy by 12.2% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. grew its holdings in Strategy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 90,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Strategy from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Strategy from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.47.

Strategy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $289.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 3.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Strategy Inc has a 12-month low of $220.82 and a 12-month high of $543.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.97.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $32.72. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.74) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategy

In other Strategy news, Director Peter L. Briger, Jr. purchased 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $19,800,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,800,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 18,750 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $7,406,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,661,700. This trade represents a 43.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 289,254 shares of company stock worth $26,372,670 and sold 65,000 shares worth $24,099,750. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

