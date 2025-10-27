Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,417,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,427,129,000 after acquiring an additional 407,878 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $650,960,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $404,288,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,545,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,839,000 after purchasing an additional 56,081 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,206,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,139,000 after buying an additional 788,079 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $432.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $413.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $472.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.59.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $441.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.88. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $447.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.19%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.