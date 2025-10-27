First Command Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

First Command Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,265 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $7,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC opened at $131.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.88 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

