Mobileye Global Inc. $MBLY Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MBLY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,226,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 137,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 21,066 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 234,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $13.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08. Mobileye Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $22.51.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.93 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 17.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Mobileye Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.59.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

