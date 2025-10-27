Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group Sells 3,911 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group decreased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the period. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 39,900.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $3,293,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 246,762 shares in the company, valued at $16,251,745.32. The trade was a 16.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $66.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.63. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $63.66 and a 1 year high of $86.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.91 and a 200-day moving average of $71.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.46%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 62.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MKC

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.