Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group Has $866,000 Stake in Linde PLC $LIN

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group lowered its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s holdings in Linde were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Linde by 445.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $446.00 on Monday. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $408.65 and a 12 month high of $486.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.83. The company has a market cap of $209.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Linde

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.