NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.5% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 41.8% during the first quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 25,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $783,000. Czech National Bank lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 503,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,932,000 after purchasing an additional 30,878 shares during the period. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 13,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,098.30. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,973 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Melius Research raised shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho set a $78.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $87.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.4%

NEE stock opened at $84.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.74.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

