Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $17.41 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,452 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,160,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 519,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,450,000 after buying an additional 120,706 shares in the last quarter. Triton Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,001,000. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 35,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock opened at $216.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.04 and its 200-day moving average is $217.79. The company has a market cap of $137.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.16%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

