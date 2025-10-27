Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Shares Purchased by Wesleyan Assurance Society

Wesleyan Assurance Society boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 90.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,999,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 768,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,870,000 after acquiring an additional 54,302 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A opened at $148.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.39 and a 200-day moving average of $119.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.26. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $153.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.62.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

