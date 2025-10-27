First Command Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 26 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 799 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optima Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the second quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 474 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.1% in the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 751 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,352.78.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,094.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,207.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,189.16. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $747.77 and a twelve month high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $11.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 24.05%.Netflix’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total value of $3,023,402.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,418.40. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $17,604,284.16. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

