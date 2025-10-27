Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $371,000 Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,271 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 216.8% during the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average is $50.91. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $51.34.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

