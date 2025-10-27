Convergence Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 373.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 17.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,366,000 after purchasing an additional 42,974 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 17.7% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 21.7% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.77, for a total transaction of $8,310,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,258,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,570,379.34. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.59, for a total value of $785,441.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,899,326.24. The trade was a 6.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,533 shares of company stock valued at $22,336,025. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Jabil from $223.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 price objective on Jabil in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Jabil from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.43.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $212.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.77. Jabil, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.66 and a 52-week high of $237.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 2.20%.The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 5.37%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

