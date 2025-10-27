Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires 548 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 22.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 11.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 211.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $198.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.51 and a 200-day moving average of $173.03. The firm has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.83 and a twelve month high of $202.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.04%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HWM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. BTIG Research set a $205.00 price objective on Howmet Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $202.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.92.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

