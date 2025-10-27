Forum Financial Management LP Reduces Holdings in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 7,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 50.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Moody’s by 3.1% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Moody’s by 42.9% during the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 80 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.9% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO stock opened at $490.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.41. Moody’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $378.71 and a 12-month high of $531.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $493.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.70.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 29.92%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.83, for a total transaction of $741,365.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,386 shares in the company, valued at $705,238.38. This represents a 51.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.18, for a total value of $1,083,701.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,138.44. This trade represents a 27.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,423 shares of company stock worth $4,802,876. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $526.00 to $471.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Moody’s from $525.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $520.00 price target on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.33.

View Our Latest Report on MCO

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.