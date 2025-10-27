Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ Shares Sold by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD trimmed its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,268,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,098,000 after acquiring an additional 27,622 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. 111 Capital boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. 111 Capital now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Nasdaq by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 96,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,059,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 192.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 177,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after acquiring an additional 116,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $201,006.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 92,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,837,694.99. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $88.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.20. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.84 and a 12-month high of $97.63. The stock has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.57%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

