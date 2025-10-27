Chilton Capital Management LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Cigna Group $CI

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 91 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Investors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Impact Investors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cigna Group by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Cigna Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC boosted its position in Cigna Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 773 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CI. Truist Financial set a $375.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 price target on Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cigna Group from $354.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.89.

Cigna Group Price Performance

Cigna Group stock opened at $301.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $299.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.54. Cigna Group has a one year low of $256.89 and a one year high of $350.00.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The company had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.72 EPS. Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 51,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,354,600. This trade represents a 9.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,400. This represents a 52.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

