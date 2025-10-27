Penobscot Wealth Management Invests $304,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,434,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 667,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,388,000 after acquiring an additional 195,694 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 354,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,996,000 after acquiring an additional 182,424 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,174,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,717,000 after buying an additional 176,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 480,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,886,000 after buying an additional 153,529 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $210.17 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $160.23 and a one year high of $219.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.32.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

