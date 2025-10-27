Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Bought by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.6% during the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,560.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5,975.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,900.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6,200.00 price objective (up previously from $6,000.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,010.41.

In other news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total transaction of $79,379.70. Following the sale, the director owned 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,729.36. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,141.53, for a total transaction of $3,213,456.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,982 shares in the company, valued at $118,162,642.46. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,197 shares of company stock valued at $17,260,963. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,146.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4,096.23 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,432.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,374.01.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $41.90 earnings per share. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

