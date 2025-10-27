Penobscot Wealth Management Buys New Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,583,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040,373 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,245,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362,206 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,235,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675,689 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,194 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $88.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $151.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

