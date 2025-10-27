Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,075 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $14,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $388,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 33.9% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 32.4% during the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 366.2% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $207.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $165.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.64.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH stock opened at $163.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.20 and a 200-day moving average of $237.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12 month low of $151.95 and a 12 month high of $359.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.55.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($2.13). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.01 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO James Woys acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,559,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,176.14. The trade was a 15.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total transaction of $107,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,719.94. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.