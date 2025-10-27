Whipplewood Advisors LLC Sells 2,881 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Whipplewood Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 23.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 99.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,512,000 after acquiring an additional 206,096 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 55.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 32.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,528,505. The trade was a 18.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $170.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.88. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.57 and a 52-week high of $175.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Melius Research initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Monday, October 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.46.

Get Our Latest Report on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.