Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 350,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,045 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $16,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $43.84 on Monday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.05.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Dbs Bank upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.23.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

