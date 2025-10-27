Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $6.94 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,425 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,526 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Comcast by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 99,986 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,059 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.0% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 32,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.5% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 187,107 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 20,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 32.0% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $43.00 price objective on Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.76.

Comcast Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $29.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $108.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

