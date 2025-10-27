Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $9.20 Million Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,214 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 16.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Stryker by 11.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in Stryker by 28.8% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $212,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $381.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.14. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $329.16 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price objective on Stryker in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Stryker from $418.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Rothschild Redb raised Stryker to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.24.

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

