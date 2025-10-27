Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seamount Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $74.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.13. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $75.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

