Brookwood Investment Group LLC Has $4.60 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Brookwood Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.7% of Brookwood Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Brookwood Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its position in Tesla by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR raised its position in Tesla by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $300.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 13th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Melius assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $510.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and eleven have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.00.

Tesla Stock Down 3.4%

Tesla stock opened at $433.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 289.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $398.06 and a 200-day moving average of $341.21.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,162,988.99. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

