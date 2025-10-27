United Rentals, Inc. $URI Shares Sold by Baer Investment Advisory LLC

Baer Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises approximately 3.3% of Baer Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Baer Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URI. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,266.7% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on URI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus set a $935.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $963.29.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $914.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $956.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $813.43. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $525.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,021.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.43 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.80 earnings per share. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.42%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

