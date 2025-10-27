Solstein Capital LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Solstein Capital LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Solstein Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,806,289,000 after buying an additional 7,811,598 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,050,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,068,000 after buying an additional 533,545 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,415,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,501,000 after buying an additional 176,415 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 5,858,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,751,000 after buying an additional 61,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 222.4% during the second quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 3,346,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,138,000 after buying an additional 2,308,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $95.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $95.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.37.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.