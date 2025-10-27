78,108 Shares in Amcor PLC $AMCR Acquired by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Amcor by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 464,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 158,082 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Amcor by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,446,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,306 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Amcor by 54,855.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 603,961 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Amcor by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 772,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after buying an additional 132,002 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial set a $11.00 target price on shares of Amcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.84.

Amcor stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21. Amcor PLC has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 3.40%.The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

