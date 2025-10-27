Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $54.81 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,055 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,242 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $54,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,782,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,440,968,000 after buying an additional 397,458 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Autodesk by 3.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,338,125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,652,523,000 after buying an additional 191,448 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 13.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,454,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $904,326,000 after buying an additional 400,514 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 44.1% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,318,319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $868,736,000 after buying an additional 1,016,187 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Autodesk by 4.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,000,268 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $785,470,000 after buying an additional 124,948 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total transaction of $1,980,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,251.66. This represents a 31.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total value of $869,991.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 80,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,288,350.50. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,386 shares of company stock worth $11,433,201. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $370.00 price target on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK opened at $312.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a PE ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $311.38 and a 200-day moving average of $298.22. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.67 and a 52-week high of $329.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 15.75%.The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

