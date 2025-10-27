Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 496 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 646.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $258.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.24.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.