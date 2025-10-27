Chilton Capital Management LLC Acquires 164 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 16,400.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,331,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Allianz SE lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 11,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,868,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total transaction of $13,980,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,394,113.20. This represents a 62.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total transaction of $19,207,611.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 61,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,763,964.50. This trade represents a 21.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,301.00 to $1,407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research lowered BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,362.00 to $1,486.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,299.29.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $1,138.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,139.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1,054.51. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $773.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,219.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 26.64%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

