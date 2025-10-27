iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Sold by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,575,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.9% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $214,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $88.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.34. The company has a market cap of $151.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.