Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $17,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,733,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,747,656,000 after buying an additional 115,808 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 71,265.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,616,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,758 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,403,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $899,988,000 after purchasing an additional 25,573 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,934,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,631,000 after purchasing an additional 390,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,679,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,101,000 after purchasing an additional 490,039 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.3%

Travelers Companies stock opened at $269.98 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.23 and a fifty-two week high of $287.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $274.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.34. The company has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $2.13. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $269.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.