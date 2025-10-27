Whipplewood Advisors LLC Grows Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 511.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 53.8% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 36.0% in the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 34 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,730.00 to $1,647.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,480.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,564.56.

In other news, Director Michael Graff sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.10, for a total transaction of $2,467,696.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,724.40. This represents a 47.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.59, for a total transaction of $3,838,770.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,524. This represents a 45.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,232 shares of company stock worth $27,800,332 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,359.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,316.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,406.47. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,183.60 and a 1-year high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.00 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $90.00 per share. This is a boost from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

