Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 447 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 602,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,399,000 after purchasing an additional 77,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.2%

MO opened at $64.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $108.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.58 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.76.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

