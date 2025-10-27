Solstein Capital LLC Acquires 62 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.1% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 59 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 4.4%

GS opened at $784.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.38 and a fifty-two week high of $825.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $767.57 and its 200 day moving average is $681.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $652.00 to $677.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $779.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total value of $6,754,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,755,196.68. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

